Counting Kindness – Mermaid Ministries

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Sandy and Sally are sisters from Virginia Beach. Teens two years apart. Sandy is 17, Sally is 15. Both are home schooled and a social justice project wound up becoming a ministry. A mermaid ministry.

Sally crochets. A lot. She and Sandy spend a good amount of time on Pintrest and saw something they thought was cool. Crocheted mermaid tails. Sally figured she might give it a try and although, it took several hours, she did it and did it well. Sandy snapped pictures and took them to Walmart to be developed. The woman working in picture development noticed the crocheted tails and asked Sally if it would be possible to make one for her daughter, Haley. Haley is 8, is in a wheelchair and loves mermaids. Sally agreed to make the mermaid tail, would not take payment and the crocheted surprise wound up being the perfect Christmas present for Haley. Sally and Sandy were so touched by Haley’s love for her mermaid tail, they thought…other kids might like them too. So, when asked to take on a community service project for school, this was the perfect fit and the beginning of Mermaid Ministries.

Sandy takes care of marketing and P.R. Sally crochets the mermaid tails. It take 4 to 5 hours to make one for a smaller child and 6 to 7 for someone taller.They are lots of work.Sandy reached out to the Children’s Hospital of the Kings Daughters to see if some of the kids there might be interested in the gift of a crocheted mermaid tail and she got a resounding, YES! The girls are dropping them off on May 10th.

If you would like to learn more about Mermaid Ministries, you can e-mail Sandy and Sally at mermaidministriesh20@gmail.com