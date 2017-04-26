Coast Guard rescues 2 abord sailboat south of Cape Hatteras

HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it rescued two people Tuesday morning who were aboard a sailboat south of Cape Hatteras.

Coast Guard officials said the 43-foot sailboat Nanette was 13 miles south of Hatteras, and had a fouled propeller due to heavy weather conditions. Sector North Carolina crews were alerted around 6 a.m.

There were no injuries or pollution reported, according to the Coast Guard.

Crews towed the sailboat through the heavy weather and into Portside Marina in Morehead City.