Coast Guard rescues 2 abord sailboat south of Cape Hatteras

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch Sector North Carolina comes alongside the 43-foot sailboat Tuesday, April 26, 2017, 13 miles south of Hatteras, North Carolina. Several Coast Guard assets came together to tow the Nanette through storms to moor up in Morehead City, North Carolina.

HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it rescued two people Tuesday morning who were aboard a sailboat south of Cape Hatteras.

Coast Guard officials said the 43-foot sailboat Nanette was 13 miles south of Hatteras, and had a fouled propeller due to heavy weather conditions. Sector North Carolina crews were alerted around 6 a.m.

There were no injuries or pollution reported, according to the Coast Guard.

Crews towed the sailboat through the heavy weather and into Portside Marina in Morehead City.