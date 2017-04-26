CEO of HRT meets with city officials to review finances

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It’s always a busy day for buses at the Norfolk bus transfer station. On Wednesday, inside Hampton Roads Transit’s headquarters, it was a busy day for company leaders, too.

CEO William Harrell brought in city officials to review HRT’s finances.

“There are going to be monthly meetings and people are gonna get tired of talking with us,” Harrell said.

In March, HRT dropped a $5.3 million bill on all six cities they service. Norfolk alone has to pay $1.9 million.

During the meeting, Harrell explained what HRT has done to close the gap between revenue and costs.

“We’ve had a reduction in force, we laid off employees,” he said. “We have frozen expenditures, we eliminated vacant positions.”

Harrell said the bigger picture is that routes costs money. If riders don’t ride them, they don’t make money. Most routes they service haven’t changed in decades. The decision to change those routes comes from the cities.

“We’re going out into the community,” Harrell said. “We’re talking to operators to figure out what makes sense. There’s been growth and change in Hampton roads, but many of these routes have not.”

As the meeting wrapped up, Harrell explained why they will keep having these meetings.

“What we are trying to do here is work with cities on the front end so that we can anticipate issues much earlier, so we can avoid the kind of significant true-ups from fiscal year 2016.”