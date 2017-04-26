Authorities: Sergeant at Bertie Correctional Institute dies after prison assault

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A sergeant at Bertie Correctional Institution died after she was assaulted by an inmate Wednesday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Sergeant Megan Lee Callahan, 29, was attacked at about 5:30 p.m. She died around 6:20 p.m., officials said.

Callahan, of Edenton, has been with the department since January 2012. She was promoted to sergeant in February 2016.

Inmate Craig Wissink is being investigated in connection to Callahan’s death. Wissink has been in prison since April 2004. He is serving a life sentence for a first-degree murder conviction in Cumberland County.

The State Bureau of Investigations has been asked to conduct a full investigation into Callahan’s death.