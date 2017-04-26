Arrest made in assault, attempted robbery of 80-year-old Elizabeth City woman

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police have identified two people in connection to the attempted robbery of an 80-year-old woman in Elizabeth City.

It happened around midnight on Tuesday, at a home in the Hickory Village Mobile Home Park. The victim, Dot Lane, told 10 On Your Side that the two suspects knocked on her door, forced their way in and assaulted her.

Police say the two suspects were identified as 16-year-old Tyquail Zaire Riddick and a juvenile.

Riddick is charged with breaking and entering, attempted armed robbery and assault inflicting serious injury. He is being held at the Albemarle District Jail under a $20,000 secured bond.

It’s not clear if the second suspect is in custody at this time or if the juvenile is facing any charges.