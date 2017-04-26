Annual NATO Festival in downtown Norfolk includes foreign guest

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — This year marks the 64th NATO Festival and this year, the sky is the limit.

France’s aerobatic jet team, Patrouille de France, is operating out of Chambers Field at Naval Station Norfolk from April 26 through April 30.

Each aircraft includes a painting of a French flag in red, white and blue. The Patrouille de France is the oldest Navy precision flight demonstration team. They’re making a stop in the mermaid city to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I.

The team’s maneuvers are similar to those of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. During their performances, the jets use red, white and blue smoke.

Major of the French Air Force Nicolas Lieumont says he is pleased to show his skill in America.

“We are here to show the skills of the French Air Force airmen,” said Major Lieumont. “It’s a great honor to be in another country to show the French skills, especially in the United States, which is one of our greatest allies.”

The team hasn’t performed in the U.S. in three decades.

General Denis Mercier, the Supreme Allied Commander Transformation, shares the same sentiment. He works at the NATO headquarters in Norfolk.

“We — all together — are ready to fight for better peace and security in our world and this is a demonstration of that and based on that, we can build a strong friendship and we have this possibility,” said General Mercier. “This festival is a way to put together the Hampton Roads community and all the people who will come to Norfolk for the festival and the military communities.”

Along with the flying jets, you can expect 100 parade floats, bands and high school and military floats representing each of the 28 NATO member nations.

The City of Norfolk says nearby residents may see and hear the jets during their five day stay.

“We are honored to have the Patrouille de France visiting Norfolk,” the city said in a news release Friday. “This is the first time in over three decades the team has performed in the United States, and it is here this month to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I and support the city’s annual NATO Fest.”

“We come here to thank the American people for the friendship and the brotherhood that we have between our two countries,” said Major Lieumont.

NATO Festival events open to the public:

Flag raising: April 28 at 5:00 p.m. at the Norfolk Scope Plaza

Parade of Nations: Saturday, April 29 at 10:00 a.m. in downtown Norfolk

Patrouille de France Air Show: April 29, includes a parade flyover

NATO Fest: Saturday, April 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Town Point Park

Virginia International Tattoo: Runs April 27 through April 30 at the Norfolk Scope (Tickets required)