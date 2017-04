KURE BEACH, N.C. (WAVY) — Seventeen sea turtles rehabilitated in North Carolina are back in the ocean.

The aquarium says the turtles were released Tuesday at the Fort Fisher State Recreation Area in Kure Beach. Many of the sea turtles had been cold stunned during the winter.

The turtles were nursed back to health at the NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island before being cleared for release.

