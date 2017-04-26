13-year-old injured by gunfire in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 13-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after being hit by gunfire in Hampton.

Police say the juvenile was taken to the hospital with injuries classified as non life-threatening.

Officers found him inside a home on Huffman Drive, after being called out for a shooting shortly after 2:30 a.m. A preliminary investigation found an unknown suspect or suspects fired several shots in the area, one of which hit the juvenile.

The circumstances surrounding the gunfire were immediately unclear.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything about this incident.