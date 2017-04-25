WAVY wins prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – WAVY TV 10 has been recognized by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) for outstanding breaking news in a large market, for its coverage of the devastating tornado in Waverly, Virginia last February.

Each year, RTDNA recognizes the best in the business with its prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award. “Remarkable journalism is being done every day in newsrooms across this country,” said RTDNA Chair Vincent Duffy in a news release. “We’re proud to recognize the most outstanding ways journalists are keeping the public informed, holding the powerful accountable and enhancing the quality of life in their communities.”

RTDNA says it received 4,300 entries this year, which encompasses news coverage from the 2016 calendar year. Of those, RTDNA awarded 751 regional Murrows in 16 categories.

WAVY TV 10 and the other regional winners are now automatically entered in the national Edward R. Murrow Award competition. The winners of the national awards will be announced this June and presented at the RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala in New York City October 9.

