PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Seaman Christopher Scott and Airman Ryan Daily from the U.S. Navy Honor Guard Drill team joined us in studio for a quick demonstration of just some of the amazing performances that will fill the floor of Norfolk Scope this weekend.

Virginia International Tattoo

Thursday – Sunday

Scope Arena – Norfolk

Tickets & Information:

VAFest.org

