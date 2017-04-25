Senate approves resolution commemorating 10th anniversary of VT tragedy

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — The Senate on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution proposed by Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Virginia Tech tragedy.

A mentally ill student fatally shot 32 people at the school on April 16, 2007. Seventeen others were injured. It was the second deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

The resolution honors the victims, offers condolences for their families and recognizes the resilience of the Virginia Tech community in the decade following the tragedy.

Senator Kaine was governor of Virginia when the shooting happened.

“As I told members of the Blacksburg community on April 16 this year, 10 years later I continue to be in awe of the strength of these families and the entire Virginia Tech community, “said Kaine. “Virginia Tech has set a powerful example of resilience in the face of tragedy, and this resolution recognizes that perseverance and honors the 32 beautiful lives that were lost that day and the 17 individuals who were injured.”