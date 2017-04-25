Deliberations enter second full day in trial of retired Norfolk officer

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A jury will continue deliberating Tuesday morning in the civil trial of a retired Norfolk police officer.

Marius Mitchell is suing Neal Robertson for $10 million in a 2013 shooting incident outside a 7-Eleven. Mitchell is claiming that the retired officer used excessive force when he shot him three times.

Jurors began deliberations Friday, and continued through Monday, but have yet to reach a verdict.

Both Mitchell and Robertson were previously cleared of criminal wrongdoing in this case. However, the complaint filed by Mitchell alleges false arrest, gross negligence, battery, and excessive force on the part of Robertson.

Robertson has argued that Mitchell got into his unmarked police car following a traffic stop and foot chase.

The retired officer says he only fired after his arm got caught in the driver door window as Mitchell drove away.

