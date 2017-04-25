Reck on the Road: The Wall That Heals

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Not everybody is able to get to Washington, DC and visit some of the amazing monuments that honor our heroes, like the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. But thanks to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, The Wall That Heals comes to you. It is a replica of the Wall in our Nation’s capital.

The Wall That Heals made a stop in Norfolk last week and in the process, touched many who paid a visit to honor our fallen heroes of the Vietnam War. We take a closer look at The Wall That Heals in this week’s Reck on the Road.