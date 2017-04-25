Father charged in death of 4-year-old son denied bond

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A father who is charged in the shooting death of his 4-year-old son was denied bond Tuesday morning in a court hearing.

Rayvon Messer is due back in court July 6 for a preliminary hearing. He is charged with second-degree murder.

Police said last week they responded to a report of a child who had been shot on 19th Bay Street, in the Ocean View area. Four-year-old Rayvon A. Messer, Jr. was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The boy died shortly after arriving at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Police arrested Messer Sr. the morning after the incident.

Tommy Spencer, Messer’s brother, told 10 On Your Side last week that the child found his father’s legal and registered pistol beneath a pillow on the couch. He called the shooting “a complete accident.”

