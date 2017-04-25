Elizabeth City police: Men assault 80-year-old woman in attempted robbery

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police are looking for two men who assaulted an 80-year-old woman during an attempted robbery in Elizabeth City last month.

Around 12:02 a.m. on March 8, officers were called to 1403 River Road for a report of an armed robbery.

Police arrived and spoke with the victim, 80-year-old Dot Lane, who said two men entered her home and demanded money. She told officers one of the men hit her in the head.

After the confrontation, the suspects ran away, heading toward the back of Hickory Village Mobile Home Park. They didn’t get any money from Lane.

Medics were called to the scene, but Lane refused treatment.

Police described the suspects as two black males with thin builds, wearing gray hooded sweatshirts and black jeans. If you know anything about this story, call the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.