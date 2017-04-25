Peninsula health officials seek dog that bit person in JCC

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Health officials on the Peninsula say they are looking for a dog that bit a person over the weekend in James City County.

Officials say the alleged incident happened in the Wellington Subdivision of the county on April 22. The dog is described as having black, white and brown fur — and possibly being a beagle mix.

The victim could have to undergo rabies prevention shots if the dog is not found.

Anyone who may have seen the dog can call the Peninsula Health District – Williamsburg Area Environmental Health Office at 757-603-4277.

The dog will only be placed on 10 days of in-home confinement and will not be taken from its own, officials say.