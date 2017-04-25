Norfolk firefighter in need of kidney finds donor, gets transplant

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk firefighter who was in need of a new kidney had a transplant Tuesday and is doing well.

Wally Ching has been a first responder in Hampton Roads for more than 30 years. He’s been a Norfolk firefighter for 17 years.

Last May, Ching was being tested as part of his annual firefighters’ physical when doctors realized his blood chemistry was off. The father of two was diagnosed with kidney disease.

Ching’s family at the Norfolk Fire Department created “Wally’s Kidney Kampaign.” They’ve also kept the Facebook page updated with Wally’s journey.

The page posted that Wally was receiving his kidney transplant on Tuesday. The surgery went well and the kidney is working.

“His family and friends are so thankful for this gift and thank the donor so much!” a post on the page reads.