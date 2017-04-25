Police: Woman assaulted in alleged Newport News home invasion

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a woman was assaulted during an alleged home invasion incident Tuesday morning in Newport News.

The incident reportedly happened at home on Parish Avenue just after after 7:30 a.m.

A 21-year-old woman told officers a man rang the doorbell to her home, asking where her mother was. He left after she told him her mother was not home.

Police say this same person rang the doorbell again a short time later, and asked her for some directions. At some point, this man grabbed her and implied he had a weapon.

Police say the weapon was never seen. The man entered her home and demanded car keys.

The woman reportedly tried to hit him, but police say he assaulted her in the face. She reportedly suffered a swollen face from the incident.

The suspect got away with a tablet before he ran away, heading north on Parish Avenue, according to police.

