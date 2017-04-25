The North Face, Old Navy added to Norfolk Premium Outlets

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The North Face, Old Navy and Express Factory Outlet are among several stores that have been added to a growing list for Norfolk Premium Outlets.

Simon Premium Outlets announced the stores’ inclusion in a news release Tuesday. The following retailers were also added:

Vans

AlX Armani Exchange

francesca’s

Carter’s

OshKosh B’Gosh

Hanesbrands

The initial batch of stores announced included Banana Republic Factory, Calvin Klein and converse. Nike and Michael Kors were announced as additions last month.

Construction on the new shopping mall began last June, and is expected to be completed in late June of this year. Officials say the outlet mall will feature 85 stores in total.

A job fair is being held next month to fill 500 full and part-time positions ranging between management, maintenance, sales and security.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on the Norfolk Premium Outlets project.