Navy wives and partners celebrate pregnancies during ‘Operation Shower’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There were many tears as wives and partners of sailors celebrated their pregnancies with other pregnant women. The joint baby shower for military mothers-to-be was hosted by Operation Shower. Volunteers say it’s all about showing the women love and creating a community.

It’s not easy for any mom-to-be. But for a group of military spouses and partners, their pregnancy just got a little bit brighter.

“It’s hard to put into words the emotion that you feel. It’s just a lot of love and passion in here,” said Brittany Lawton who is pregnant with her first child. Her husband is currently on his second deployment. “I know people say pregnancy goes fast, but it’s kind of not going as fast when there’s a deployment going on.”

Lawton was one of 42 women celebrated at Operation Shower. Over the last 10 years, the national nonprofit has hosted 87 baby showers.

“It’s about more than just the gifts,” said Amy Belle Isle, Operation Shower’s Chief Creative Officer. “It’s about bringing people together to know that people care about you and people see you.”

Five of those showers have been in Norfolk. Three of them, including the one held Tuesday, are for women who’s loved ones are on board the U.S.S. George H.W. Bush. That’s why everything from the decorations to the guest speaker honored the former president.

“They have a cutout of the plane that my father flew in World War II with my mother’s name painted on it,” said Doro Bush Koch, daughter of former President George H.W. Bush.

Bush Koch read a letter from her parents, thanking the women for their service and congratulating them on this special time. She said, “To be able to thank them in some way and support them, I think it’s great.”

That support is something the women definitely felt as they left with lots of gifts and lots of love.

“I’m excited to tell him about it and show him. We definitely love and miss you Daniel and our baby Landon and I truly can’t wait for you to get home,” said Lawton.

Bush Koch says her dad is doing well. He’s been in the hospital since last week because of pneumonia. She says his goal is to be out by mid-May.