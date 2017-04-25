International “Fab Five” lead ODU women’s golf to first ever Conference USA title

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Okay, so they may not have the notoriety of Chris Webber, Jalen Rose and Juwan Howard runnin’ and gunnin’ on national television for the Michigan Wolverines. That being said, the starting five for the Old Dominion women’s golf team did something Michigan’s “Fab Five” didn’t; win a championship.

Comprised of five starters from five different countries, ODU stood on the 18th green at Verandah Club in Fort Myers, Florida last week as Conference USA champions for the first time in the program’s 15-year history. Maggie Simmermacher, from Buenos Aires, Argentina, finished the three-day tournament at -1, tied for second to lead the Monarchs past the two-time defending champions Middle Tennessee.

“When we saw Maggie drop in that last putt, we just ran onto the green. It was such an awesome feeling,” said Rachel Walker, from Dumfries, Scotland. Starters Charlotte De Corte, Sana Tufail and Noemie Sudron come from Belgium, Abu Dhabi and France, respectively.

“It’s very unique,” said head coach Mallory Hetzel, who led ODU to its first conference title in her first season. ” The United States it the only place you can go and combine higher education and higher level competitive sport.”

With the championship comes a chance at a national title. ODU will find out which NCAA regional site it is headed to on Thursday.