Police: Man hit by vehicle in Chesapeake suffers serious injuries

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was seriously injured after he was hit by a vehicle in Chesapeake on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Indian River and Sparrow roads at 9:00 p.m. for a report of an injured person.

When officers got to the scene, they were told a man crossing the intersection was hit by a vehicle. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are still investigating the accident. No charges have been filed at this time.

