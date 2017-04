PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We had a very special day in the kitchen! We went international with Commander Raffaele Mencucci and Mr. Paolo Giordano who both represent Italy at NATO’s Allied Command Transformation. Raffaele and Paolo got us excited for Norfolk NATO Fest this weekend, by making us a family favorite, Pasta Carbonara and Friselle.

Norfolk Nato Festival

Parade of Nations – Saturday at 10am

Downtown Norfolk

NatoFest

Saturday – 11:30am to 3pm

NorfolkNatoFestival.org