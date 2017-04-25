Hampton police search for suspect in 7-Eleven robbery

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police need help to identify a suspect in a robbery at a Hampton 7-Eleven.

At 2:35 a.m. Tuesday, authorities were called to the convenience store, located in the 700 block of Kecoughtan Road.

Police say the suspect entered the business, implied he had a weapon and demanded money. After he got cash, the suspect ran from the business heading toward Cherry Avenue.

Police described the suspect as a black male in his mid 50s, between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 200 to 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black hoodie, black hat, black pants and white shoes. If you recognize this suspect or know anything about this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.