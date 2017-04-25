Federal budget could impact grant-funded positions at local schools

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Public Schools hopes to learn the fate of 400 positions in the district this week, as Congress is set to make a decision on the budget.

The potential loss of a federal grant could put those positions on the chopping block for the 2018 school year. If Congress cannot fund a federal budget, it could have an impact on local school employees. 10 On Your Side obtained a letter to employees who hold grant-funded positions at Norfolk Public Schools.

According to the spokeswoman for Norfolk Public Schools, the letter was intended to put people on notice for the 2018 school year. Everything is funded for the remainder of this school year.

The letter from D. Timothy Billups, Executive Director of Human Resources, states in full:

“The purpose of this communication is to inform you that the position in which you serve Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) is grant-funded and paid for with monies from a designated grant. The year-to-year continuation of any grant-funded position is contingent upon the availability of designated grant funds. You are receiving this notice due to the uncertainty of the continued funding of many federal grants in the budgetary process. Loss of or a decrease in grant funding could result in a reduction or elimination of some positions. Should this occur, please know that proper guidelines pursuant to and in accordance with applicable NPS School Board policies and regulations would be followed. Please know that we value your service to Norfolk Public Schools. If you have any questions, you may contact me at 628-3905.

10 On Your Side’s Laura Caso called all seven Hampton Roads school districts to find out if they too could potentially be impacted and will have their responses tonight on WAVY News 10 beginning at 4 p.m.