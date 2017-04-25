Elizabeth City man sentenced to 25 years for drug trafficking

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — An Elizabeth City man was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison for drug trafficking.

42-year-old Davon Kelly Bennett was convicted by a jury of conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, 100 grams or more of heroin and marijuana; possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, 100 grams or more of heroin and marijuana; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and money laundering by concealment.

Bennett was also ordered to forfeit his house, several vehicles and guns.

On March 4, 2015, detectives with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies executed a search warrant at Bennett’s home on Brothers Lane. During the search, investigators seized $81,047 from Bennett’s washing machine. Detectives found more than $10,000 in cash, three firearms and titles to multiple vehicles registered in Bennett’s bedroom.

Authorities also found 92 grams of marijuana, a vacuum sealer, two sets of digital scales and two money counters in the house, along with about 180 grams of marijuana in a shed on the property.

Vehicles parked at the residence were searched the following day. Detectives recovered three kilograms of cocaine, 789 grams of heroin, $60,100 and a stolen .38 caliber revolver from a hidden compartment in one car’s floor board.

Prosecutors say Bennett conspired to traffic narcotics, including over 45 kilograms of cocaine, since 2000 and paid associates to register vehicles in their names to conceal his drug money.

Bennett and his associates were subjects of Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Operation Dare Devil, a long-term investigation conducted by several federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.