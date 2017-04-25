Cycle for Survival: Landon’s Story — Part 2

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Last week, 10 On Your Side introduced you to Landon Sanderl.

He is a 12-year-old sixth grader at Lynnhaven Middle School battling a brain tumor that’s considered inoperable.

Tonight, Andy Fox looks at the special relationship between Landon and his single mother, Jillian Sanderl.

“She is really good at math,” Landon said. “She is the best mother I could have.”

Jillian Sanderl told 10 On Your Side, ” It’s very touching to see the amount of love and care from people who, a lot who are strangers, and have never met our family before.”

