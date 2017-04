HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Crews extinguished a house fire in Hampton on Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the 50 block of Linden Avenue at 4:30 p.m. Fire crews got to the scene to find flames on the second floor.

The fire department said on Twitter at 4:58 p.m. that the fire was out and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.