Congressman Bobby Scott visits Boys and Girls Club in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Representative Bobby Scott visited the Greater Hampton Roads Boys and Girls Club in Newport News on Monday.

The congressman discussed his concerns about the impact President Donald Trump’s proposed budget cuts could have on young people in the region. Scott said if the president’s proposed budget cuts are approved, young people will have fewer opportunities.

“And we need to fight those cuts so that we invest in our young people to get them on the right track, keep them on the right track,” he said. “If they don’t have these opportunities, it’s a much higher likelihood they’ll get in trouble and we’ll be spending more later.”

Scott says the Boys and Girls Club provides after school programs that keep kids out of trouble. He says he believes federal money would be better spent on these types of programs now to keep kids out of gangs and prison later down the line.