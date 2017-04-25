Audience: CHKD 12th Annual Run/Walk for the Kids

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our WAVY-TV 10 family is very proud of our long-standing partnership with the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters (CHKD). Team captain of CHKD Laura Vanderslice, along with Lisa Coleman, Executive Director of King’s Daughters, came by The Hampton Roads Show to talk about the 12th Annual Run Walk for the Kids coming up next month.

CHKD 12th Annual Run/Walk for the Kids

Saturday, May 13th

Waterside District – Norfolk

Registration, Donations & Volunteer Info:

RunWalkForTheKids.org