Woman dies in accident on High Street in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman driving a scooter died Monday after crashing in Portsmouth.

Police were called to the 1800 block of High Street at 12:33 p.m. for a scooter accident with injuries. When emergency crews got to the scene, they found a woman with a head injury.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the victim was heading eastbound on the scooter when the accident happened. Police say no other information is known.

Authorities believe a white or silver Ford pickup truck in the area at the time of the accident may have information about it. Police are asking that driver to call them at 757-393-8013.

Anyone with information about this case should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

