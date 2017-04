VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was charged with prostitution in Virginia Beach.

Police say an officer witnessed suspicious activity at the Motel 6 at 4760 Euclid Road. The officer began investigating and as a result, Cassandra Renee Sempsrott was arrested.

Sempsrott was charged with prostitution, keeping a bawdy house, possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.