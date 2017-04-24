Two Newport News schools delayed due to water main break

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A water main break in Newport News prompted a two-hour delay Monday morning at two schools.

Michelle Price, a spokesperson with Newport News Public Schools, says Carver Elementary School and Crittenden Middle School will open at 10:20 a.m. and 10:10 a.m., respectively.

A water broke at Jefferson Avenue and Wilcox Lane. Newport News dispatchers say they received a call for the break just before midnight on Sunday.

Price says the schools are opening late to allow crews time to repair the water main.

Water main break causing 2 hr delays at two schools- check the news & public schools websites — NN Firefighters (@NewportNews794) April 24, 2017

School bus pickup times are being delayed two hours to accommodate the change.

