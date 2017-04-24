Two Newport News schools delayed due to water main break

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A water main break in Newport News prompted a two-hour delay Monday morning at two schools.
Michelle Price, a spokesperson with Newport News Public Schools, says Carver Elementary School and Crittenden Middle School will open at 10:20 a.m. and 10:10 a.m., respectively.
A water broke at Jefferson Avenue and Wilcox Lane. Newport News dispatchers say they received a call for the break just before midnight on Sunday.
Price says the schools are opening late to allow crews time to repair the water main.
School bus pickup times are being delayed two hours to accommodate the change.
