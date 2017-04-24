Suffolk police investigate photo of cruiser in handicapped parking spot

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Police Department is conducting an internal investigation into a complaint that an officer parked in a handicapped-accessible spot.

A WAVY viewer shared an image on Facebook of a police cruiser in what appears to be an accessible parking spot in the Lakeland area.

Suffolk Police Chief Thomas Bennett commented on the woman’s Facebook post and said, “This behavior is totally unacceptable and there is no excuse for it.”

The chief’s comment goes on to say, “We are currently investigating this violation and you can be assured the appropriate discipline will be issued. This is the exact type of behavior that gives us a bad name and I will not tolerate it. Thank you for bringing this to our attention. An [Internal Affairs] investigator may be contacting you in the near future.”

This isn’t the first time this has happened. In September, Danielle Scarborough took a photo at King’s Fork Middle School of a police cruiser in a space reserved for drivers with disabilities.