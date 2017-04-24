Suffolk man accused of stabbing two men in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man is accused of stabbing two men in Norfolk on Sunday.

Around 1:45 a.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Granby Street for an assault. When police got to the scene, they found two men, ages 30 and 32, with lacerations. They were both taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday night, officers arrested 23-year-old Ryan Hiller and charged him with two counts of malicious wounding. He is currently being held at the Norfolk City Jail with no bond.

Police say all three men were involved in a verbal argument when it got physical and both men were cut with a knife.