Authorities need help identifying three suspects in NC car break-ins

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office needs help to identify three suspects in several vehicle break-ins.

The sheriff’s office says the break-ins happened in the Peartree subdivision in Elizabeth City, between the evening of April 17 and the morning of April 18. There were credit and debit cards taken from some vehicles.

The stolen cards were used at the Wal-Mart in Elizabeth City between 3:00 and 4:00 a.m. on April 18. They were again used at 5:22 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 3404 N. Armistead Avenue, in Hampton.

If you recognize these suspects, call the Crime Line at 252-335-5555 or the sheriff’s office at 252-338-2191.

Car Break-In Suspects (Photo: Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office)