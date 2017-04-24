Self-proclaimed ‘Spokane Spanker’ arrested near Gonzaga University

SPOKANE, WA (AP/WCMH) — A man who claims to have slapped the backsides of dozens of women along a popular hiking trail that runs through the eastern Washington city of Spokane has read a tearful confession on live television.

The Spokesman-Review says 28-year-old Jonathan Smith went to the offices of KHQ on Wednesday, identified himself as the spanker and apologized to victims.

During the roughly five-minute long confession, the self-proclaimed “Spokane Spanker” said he was trying to be “daring and mischievous, but not malicious,” adding that he “saw butts that he liked and slapped them.”

Police say they are investigating and know where to find Smith. He faces 11 counts of assault with sexual motivation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.