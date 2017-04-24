Jury continues deliberating in trial of retired Norfolk officer

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The jury is continuing deliberations Monday in the civil trial of a retired Norfolk police officer.

The nine-member jury received the case on Friday, but were sent home for the weekend by the judge after about an hour of deliberations.

Marius Mitchell is suing Neal Robertson for $10 million over a shooting that happened in 2013.

He claims the former police officer did not have to shoot him — and that he did not know the person chasing him was an officer.

Robertson says Mitchell got into his unmarked police car after a traffic stop and foot chase. He claims he fired his weapon after his arm got caught in the driver door window as Mitchell was driving away.

Both have been previously cleared of any criminal wrongdoing in this case.

10 On Your Side’s Erin Kelly will have updates on the verdict.