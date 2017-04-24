Portsmouth councilman expected in court following indictment

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth city councilman facing nearly two dozen felony charges is set to make his first court appearance Monday morning.

A special grand jury indicted Mark Whitaker last week for identity fraud and forgery.

10 On Your Side learned in the March that Portsmouth Sheriff Bill Watson launched an investigation into the councilman.

The sheriff’s office and the U.S. Treasury Department looked into Whitaker’s church Bethel Baptist, and ties to a failed credit union.

Whitaker is accused forging the names of three victims in 2013 and 2014.

Court records say one is a 61-year-old fellow church member, whose name was forged on her personal checks, and the councilman tried to pass them.

The indictments also say Whitaker forged documents int he names of the two other victims.

In all he is facing 20 felony counts — 11 for forgery, 7 for passing forged checks and two for identity fraud.

Whitaker’s attorney told us back in March he believes this case is politically motivated by Watson. Whitaker has yet to talk publicly about the arrest.

Monday’s hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.