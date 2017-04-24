Norfolk Premium Outlets hosting job fair to fill 500 open positions

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A job fair will be held in May to fill 500 full and part-time positions at the Norfolk Premium Outlets.

Construction on the outlets began last summer. The outlets are set to open on June 29, with all of the retailers up and running by the holiday season.

The outlets are looking to hire for a wide range of positions in management, maintenance, sales, guest services, security and customer service opportunities.

Stores looking to staff positions include Columbia Sportswear, Express Outlet, Hanesbrands, Tommy Hilfiger, Under Armour and more.

The job fair is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, at the Norfolk State University Student Center, 700 Park Avenue.

Job seekers should bring copies of their resume and be prepared for on site interviews.