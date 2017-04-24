Military Minute: USS Vella Gulf

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As we highlight the men and women in uniform and their families, we’re checking in on the first major seven month deployment since 2014 on the USS Vella Gulf.

The Ticonderoga class guided missile cruiser and its crew of about 350 sailors left for a planned seven month deployment Sunday. They had a year of vigorous training, including live fire exercises off the coast of North Carolina with USS Leyte Gulf. USS James E Williams and USS Oscar Austin earlier this spring has prepared the ship for the first major deployment since 2014.

The ship is now headed for the 5th and 6th fleet areas of operation and is expected to return to Norfolk in November.