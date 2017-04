WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A man was killed in a single-car crash Monday morning in Williamsburg, according to police.

James City County police say the vehicle hit a tree in and landed in a pond on Williamsburg West Drive near Westbury Hills — just off DePue Drive. The crash happened shortly after 7:30 a.m.

The man killed in the crash has not been identified. Police have not said what caused the crash.

