In The Kitchen: Rosemary Cracked Pepper Lamb Chops with Arugula Mint Pesto and Roasted Mushrooms

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef and owner of Mangia Qui Italian Bistro John McLaurin came into our kitchen and once again he thrilled all with his amazing skills. John made Rosemary & Cracked Pepper Lamb Chops with Arugula Mint Pesto and Roasted Mushrooms.
Mother’s Day – Full Menu plus specials on Mother’s Day
Hours – Noon to 8pm
Wine Tasting on May 27th
5 wines with apps
$24.50 per person – please RSVP
Pizza Wine Wednesdays – $29.50
Mangia Qui Italina Bistro
550 Independence Blvd
Virginia Beach
(757) 499-6001
MangiaQuiVB.com
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Mangia Qui Italina Bistro