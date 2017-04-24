Former student gives $15M to William & Mary Alumni House

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — A former student has given William & Mary $15 million to help renovate its Alumni House.

The university says in a press release that the donor is alumna Hunter J. Smith of Charlottesville. She graduated in 1951.

The school in Williamsburg says it’s the largest gift ever dedicated to alumni engagement at the school. It has nearly 100,000 former students.

The 170-year-old building is often the site of networking events, alumnae leadership programs and various other activities, including weddings.

The alumni association’s expansion and renovation project will cost a total of $20.7 million. And it will add about 35,000 square feet to the current building.

Construction is expected to begin in spring 2018 and end in fall 2019.

