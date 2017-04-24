Hampton police investigating robbery at Fast Auto Loans

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are investigating a robbery at a Fast Auto Loans in Hampton.

A tweet from Hampton police Monday morning stated that the Fast Auto Loans on Briarfield Road was robbed.

Police said an investigation found that a suspect entered the business, pulled out a gun and demanded money. He then fled the area on foot.

None of the employees or patrons inside were hurt, according to police.

Police said there were not photos or surveillance video to release.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything about this robbery.