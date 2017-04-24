Drug dealing pimp from Norfolk gets 18-year prison sentence

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A drug dealer who used his supply to coerce women into prostitution was sentenced Monday to 18 years in prison.

26-year-old Devon Jay Caldwell was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release. He will be required to register as a sex offender.

Caldwell, of Norfolk, pleaded guilty on Jan. 17 to his involvement in a conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion.

Court documents say Caldwell convinced several women with serious drug problems to work for him as prostitutes by promising them an unlimited supply of drugs in exchange for the money they earned from prostitution.

Caldwell arranged their prostitution appointments and set quotas for how much money some of the women were required to earn. Caldwell would give the women drugs before and after their appointments, as a reward. If one of the women didn’t want to participate in prostitution, Caldwell would withhold drugs from her. In some cases, this caused significant physical withdrawal symptoms.

Caldwell recruited three co-conspirators, including a 16-year-old boy, to help him run his business, set up appointments and dole out or withhold drugs at his direction.

Caldwell ran this business for a full year before Virginia Beach Police arrested him in August 2016.