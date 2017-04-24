Coast Guard searches for missing boater off Tangier Island

TANGIER ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) — Coast Guard crews are searching for a missing boater about five miles southwest of Tangier Island.

Around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capitol Region watchstanders were notified that a 40-foot boat with two people on board off Tangier Island was taking on water.

A Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew from Station Crisfield, the crew of the 87-foot cutter Cochito, a Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City rescue helicopter crew and an air crew from Naval Air Station Patuxent River responded.

A good Samaritan found one of the people in the water. He was brought back to Tangier Island in stable condition.

The Coast Guard says weather conditions in the area are hazardous with high winds, rain and reduced visibility. Crews are still searching for the missing boater.