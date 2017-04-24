Police investigate shooting in Chesapeake; 1 hospitalized

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One person was injured Monday in a shooting that happened in Chesapeake.

Chesapeake police spokeswoman Kelly Elliot says emergency crews were called to the intersection of Providence Road and Queen City Road around 11:55 a.m. for a person who was reportedly injured.

One person, a male, was taken to the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with unknown injuries. Elliot says the incident is under investigation.

The scene of the shoot is near the city lines of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.

