NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle hit the Warwick Restaurant in Newport News on Monday.

Officers were called to the restaurant, located at 12306 Warwick Boulevard, at 1:56 p.m.

Police say a 61-year-old man had a medical issue and accidentally hit the side of the building. The man was evaluated on scene and wasn’t injured. The driver won’t be charged.

The Warwick Restaurant wasn’t condemned and remains open as usual.