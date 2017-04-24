Beach access ramp reopened in Currituck County

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A public access ramp to the beach in Currituck County has reopened to pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

County officials announced earlier this month that the ramp would be closed so that crews could build an elevated walkway system.

The project has advanced enough for the ramp to be reopened, according to officials. The ramp was closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily during construction.

Officials said Monday that part of the elevated walkway over the dunes is not yet finished, but is expected to be done later in the week.